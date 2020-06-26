Active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan reach highest level in over a month

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday.

It raised the overall count in the province to 772 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials said 10 of the new cases are in the south region and are linked to a localized outbreak in the Maple Creek area.

Two new cases were reported in the north region and one in the far north.

Active cases reached its highest level in more than a month. There were 105 active cases reported on Friday. The last time it reached that level was May 21 when 106 active cases were reported.

The majority of the active cases — 54 — are in the far north, with 38 in the south region, nine in Saskatoon and four in the north. There are no active cases in Regina or the central region.

Nine people are in hospital — four in the south, three in the north and two in Saskatoon. One person in Saskatoon is in intensive care.

Six new recoveries were was reported, raising total recoveries to 654.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

110 people are 19 and under

265 people are 20 to 39

246 are 40 to 59

130 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 465 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 163 are travel-related, 103 have no known exposure and 41 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 63,116 tests so far for the virus, up 681 from Thursday. Officials said the province’s per capita testing rate as of June 24 was 47,186 people per million population. The national rate is 68,061 people tested per million population.

