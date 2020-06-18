Coronavirus: Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer confident they have experience to handle potential COVID-19 school outbreaks

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Thursday that health officials in different parts of the province have had experience in handling influenza outbreaks at schools and there should be no fears of potential COVID-19 outbreaks once students get back to schools in September. He added that schools won’t need to totally shut down if some students get COVID-19 as there will be enhanced cleaning and isolating measures taken to slow the spread of the virus.