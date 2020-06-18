Coronavirus: Saskatchewan health officials actively engaged with Hutterite community after COVID-19 outbreak declared
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Thursday that local health officers are actively involved with community leadership in the Southwest communities after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared within the Hutterite community and added that health officials are assessing members for symptoms and reaching out to other colonies to look for links to the outbreak in order to get ahead and prevent the spread of the virus.