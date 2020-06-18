Saskatchewan reports 15 new coronavirus cases, active cases rise to 59

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday.

Health officials said there were 15 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 708 since the first case was reported on March 11. Two of the cases reported on June 15 are people who live out-of-province but tested positive in Saskatchewan.

Two people are currently in hospital — one is receiving inpatient care while the other is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Three more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 636.

There are currently 59 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 148 cases in the province are travel-related, with 418 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 90 have no known exposures and 52 remain under investigation.

Of the 184 total cases reported in the Saskatoon area, 13 are considered active.

In the Regina area, none of the 80 total cases are active, while the north region has 112 total cases, one of them active.

The south region has 33 total cases and 15 active cases, the central region had 12 total cases, and the far north reports 285 total and 28 active cases.

To date, over 57,835 tests have been carried out in the province.

Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. MT.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

