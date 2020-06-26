More campsites open at Saskatchewan provincial parks

Send this page to someone via email

More campsites are available for use at Saskatchewan provincial parks.

When the province announced its reopening plan from the novel coronavirus pandemic for provincial parks, campsites were limited to 50 per cent capacity.

As of Friday, the majority of the campsites are open for the peak season, including nightly, group, double and equestrian sites.

“After slowly and carefully opening the parks in May and campgrounds in June, we are excited to offer more campsite availability,” parks, culture and sport minister Gene Makowsky said.

“This has been a methodical reopening and every step along the way has allowed us to implement enhanced cleaning and new operational procedures to ensure the safety of our staff and visitors.”

No further reservations for seasonal sites will be taken this year, but officials said there is no maximum stay per site.

Camp-easy sites open on July 16, with reservations starting on July 9. Park officials said enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols are in place.

All washrooms are open, but are limited to one household at a time. Officials are encouraging people to use bathroom facilities in their trailers, if possible.

Shower facilities are reopening on the weekend, however, laundry facilities and shared cookhouses in day-use areas remain closed.

The outdoor pools at Pike Lake and Cypress Hills are tentatively scheduled to open on Canada Day, and in mid-July for the new pool at Buffalo Pound. Swimming lessons are not being offered this year.

Playgrounds and beaches are open with people being reminded by park officials to observe proper physical distancing and practice frequent handwashing.

Reservations and camping are still restricted to Saskatchewan residents to limit travel between provinces, officials said.