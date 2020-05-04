Camping in Saskatchewan to look different under first phase of reopen plan

Send this page to someone via email

Camping will look a little different this summer as Saskatchewan continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

With the first phase of the province’s reopen plan underway, Saskatchewan residents can start making reservations as of Monday.

“We’re relying on our citizens of Saskatchewan to help everybody out and abide by the rules — social distancing and handwashing as such,” said Dan French, park operations executive director for Saskatchewan Provincial Parks.

“We are going to be enhancing the cleaning in our facilities.”

However, parks and campgrounds are only being made available at 50 per cent capacity when they open on June 1 with a number of restrictions.

Shared facilities including showers, laundry, cookhouses, clubhouses and firewood distribution will remain closed along with recreational facilities such as swimming pools, beach access, picnic areas and playgrounds.

Food and beverage services are suspended as right now, except for pickup or delivery. No group campsites or reservations are permitted while booking double sites is not allowed.

Tents and yurt rentals are not being permitted.

Campground employees must have access to gloves and sanitation wipes to ensure facilities and service areas are disinfected.

“We’re asking people at this time to be familiar with the rules before they book,” French said.

“We’re all partners in this. We all want this to go away quickly, and if we all abide by the rules, I’m sure we will be fine.”

The province is also allowing fishing and boat launches as of Monday.

Outfitters, fishing camps and remote northern guided recreational establishments remain closed until further notice.

