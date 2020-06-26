B.C. reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all of them in the Fraser Health region.

Health officials also reported one additional death at Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver. There have now been 174 coronavirus-related deaths in the province.

B.C. has recorded 2,871 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in total, as well as and seven “epidemiologically-linked” cases.

One case reported Thursday was removed from the total in a data correction.

Of the remaining 159 active cases, 17 people are still in hospital, with five of them in intensive care.

No new health-care or community outbreaks were reported on Friday, and an outbreak at the Nicola Lodge long-term care home in Port Coquitlam was declared over.

Outbreaks continue at five residential care facilities along with the Mission Memorial Hospital.