Health

B.C. reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

By Simon Little Global News
Province updates impact of COVID on First Nations communities, plan to open B.C. casinos
B.C. health officials announce good news around the pandemic and First Nations communities. Richard Zussman has the details on this and how the province plans to reopen casinos.

British Columbia confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all of them in the Fraser Health region.

Health officials also reported one additional death at Vancouver’s Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver. There have now been 174 coronavirus-related deaths in the province.

Read more: B.C. records 20 new COVID-19 cases, including teacher in Fraser Health region

B.C. has recorded 2,871 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in total, as well as and seven “epidemiologically-linked” cases.

One case reported Thursday was removed from the total in a data correction.

Of the remaining 159 active cases, 17 people are still in hospital, with five of them in intensive care.

No new health-care or community outbreaks were reported on Friday, and an outbreak at the Nicola Lodge long-term care home in Port Coquitlam was declared over.

Outbreaks continue at five residential care facilities along with the Mission Memorial Hospital.

