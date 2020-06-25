B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide a Thursday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The update comes a day after the province announced it will move to Phase 3 of its plan to restart the economy.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Wednesday that the gradual transition into the third phase, which allows hotels, motels, spas, resorts, hostels, RV parks, provincial campgrounds and the film industry to resume operations after being shut down or restricted since March.

Health officials also reported a third COVID-19 death in the past three days, bringing the death toll in the province to 171.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also reported 14 new cases of the virus, for a total of 2,849. Of those, 2,516 patients have fully recovered, or about 88 per cent.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from The Canadian Press