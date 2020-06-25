NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city for now, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL is no longer considering Vancouver as a hub city to help finish the season, sources tell Global News, but that doesn’t mean the league won’t revisit the idea.

According to sources, health officials in B.C. had been concerned about what would happen if someone within a team quarantine ended up testing positive for COVID-19.

Vancouver had been considered a frontrunner to host 12 NHL teams in an attempt to award the Stanley Cup, after the league paused the regular season on March 12 because of the pandemic, with 189 games remaining.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had signed off on Vancouver as a host, provided that “a very strict modified team quarantine” was followed.

This meant that any players, coaches or staff coming from outside the country would have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in B.C., but could quarantine as a group instead of individually.

The NHL is looking for two hub cities as part of its goal to play out the playoffs. Las Vegas is still a favourite.

The league has moved on to Edmonton and Toronto as options, depending on virus transmission patterns.