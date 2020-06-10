Dr. Bonnie Henry signs off on plan that could make Vancouver an NHL hub city

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks’ plan to offer their home town as an NHL “hub city” now has the sign off from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The NHL is set to announce later this month which two cities will play host if the league is able to resume play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have written to the prime minister advising him that Vancouver and British Columbia would welcome the NHL,” Premier John Horgan said Wednesday.

“Dr. Henry has reviewed the plan and it involves a modification to the quarantine rules that allows a family to be an entity or a ‘bubble.'”

4:33 Edmonton up against nine other cities to be a NHL hub Edmonton up against nine other cities to be a NHL hub

Horgan says the approved plan allows for a team to stay in one hotel and to travel together in private transportation to Rogers Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says any testing would be the responsibility of the club and that players, coaches and staff could not interact with the public during the 14 day quarantine period after entry to Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Canadian cities have been seen as long shots due to the 14 day quarantine requirements for visitors entering Canada from outside the country. Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daley said players and team personnel would not come to a city where they were required to quarantine in a hotel room for 14 days.

Vancouver is one of 10 finalist cities vying to act as NHL hubs. Toronto and Edmonton are the two other Canadian cities on the list.

1:56 Vancouver’s chances of being an NHL ‘hub city’ Vancouver’s chances of being an NHL ‘hub city’

Tourism Vancouver is working with the Canucks on the plan. Vancouver playing host as a hub city could lead to a significant boost in hotel bookings and food/catering services.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am going to be on my couch watching the Canucks no matter if the games are in Vancouver or Vegas. I believe Vancouver has a lot to offer the NHL, particularly the players,” Horgan said.

“If you are going to spend the summer months playing hockey and want to bring your family I can’t think of a better place than Vancouver.”