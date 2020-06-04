Menu

Health

B.C. to provide updated modelling at Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 4, 2020 4:21 pm
British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Officials are expected to provide their usual progress update, along with a new round of epidemic modelling.

Earlier Thursday, the federal government announced a new one-time, $300 COVID-19 support payment for seniors in July.

New federal modelling on Thursday also projected up to 9,400 coronavirus deaths nationally by mid-June.

That death toll remains heavily driven by fatalities in Ontario and Quebec.

British Columbia announced just one new death and 22 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had confirmed a total of 2,623 cases, more than 85 per cent of whom have recovered, and 166 deaths.

