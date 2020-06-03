22 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., but more outbreaks end at care homes

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia confirmed 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one new death on Wednesday.

The death reported Wednesday was at the Langley Lodge long-term care facility, where 23 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 2,623, more than 85 per cent of whom have recovered.

B.C. has recorded 166 COVID-19 fatalities, and the province continues to monitor 214 active cases of the virus. Thirty-two of those patients are in hospital, seven of them in intensive care.

Outbreaks at two additional residential care facilities have been declared over, leaving just six ongoing outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living.

Four outbreaks are in the Fraser Health region, while two are in Vancouver Coastal Health region.

The province is monitoring seven outbreaks in the community.

Wednesday’s numbers were released in a joint statement from health officials, rather than the usual daily live briefing.

The joint statement urged British Columbians who wish to join in ongoing protests against racism and police brutality to maintain physical distancing, or to participate in virtual rallies.

“Exercising our right to peaceful demonstration is extremely important, and equally important is keeping our communities, loved ones and friends safe during this pandemic,” said the statement.

“Be mindful of the risks you are taking and continue to follow the provincial health officer’s order to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.”

