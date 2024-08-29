Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

WHO says ‘staggered’ pauses in Gaza fighting will allow polio vaccines

By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press
Posted August 29, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gaza reports 1st case of polio in 25 years'
Gaza reports 1st case of polio in 25 years
RELATED: Gaza reports 1st case of polio in 25 years – Aug 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The U.N. World Health Organization announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory.

Described as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three days in different areas of the conflict-ravaged territory, the vaccination campaign will start Sunday in central Gaza, said Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories.

That will be followed by another three-day pause in southern Gaza and then another in northern Gaza. He thinks they might need additional days to complete the vaccinations.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Peeperkorn says they aim to vaccinate 640,000 children under 10 and that the campaign has has been coordinated with Israeli authorities.

Click to play video: 'Israeli forces rescue hostage from Gaza'
Israeli forces rescue hostage from Gaza
Trending Now

“I’m not going to say this is the ideal way forward. But this is a workable way forward,” Peeperkorn said of the humanitarian pauses. Later he added, “It will happen and should happen because we have an agreement.”

Story continues below advertisement

These humanitarian pauses are not a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that talks mediators U.S., Egypt and Qatar have long been seeking, including in talks that are ongoing this week.

An Israeli official said there is expected to be some sort of tactical pause to allow vaccinations to take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalized. The Israeli army has previously announced limited pauses in limited areas to allow international humanitarian operations.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices