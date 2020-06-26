Ontario reports 111 new coronavirus cases, lowest single-day increase since March 25

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 34,316.

Friday’s report marks the lowest increase the province has seen within a 24-hour period since March 25, when 100 new cases were reported that day.

“While very welcome news, we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day of data,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said. “Rather, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on what is hopefully the continuation of our downward trend.”

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. Eight of the last 10 days have seen cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,644, as three more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 29,754 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,294,314 tests so far for the virus. This is up 30,780 tests from the previous day, which is a new record for most tests completed in a single day.

Friday’s report indicates the majority of new cases come from the Greater Toronto Area, with Toronto seeing 30 new cases followed by Peel Region with 29 and York Region with 13 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

With nearly 31,000 tests processed yesterday, testing in Ontario remains at all-time highs—and with so few cases our positivity rate has dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all also continue to decline. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 26, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

15,593 people are male.

18,450 people are female.

1,610 people are 19 and under.

9,803 people are 20 to 39.

10,477 people are 40 to 59.

6,589 people are 60 to 79.

5,827 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 27,344 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

Ontario has 256 patients (down by 14 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 61 patients in an intensive care unit (down by eight) and 41 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,807 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 57 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 187 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 324 cases among staff.

