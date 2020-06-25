N.S. government to announce further reopening measures on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says further reopening measures will be announced during a press briefing on Friday.

In a news release Thursday, the province said Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will hold the briefing at noon.

Details on what the new reopening measures will consist of remains unclear at this time.

The announcement comes following the Council of Atlantic Premiers confirming an travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada will be eased on July 3.

Interprovincial travel will be allowed to happen between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

This will also be the first press briefing that includes the province’s chief medical officer of health since June 10.

Dr. Strang has been self-isolating in Nova Scotia since returning from New Brunswick for what he called a minor skin cancer treatment.

Strang did not take any questions on his diagnosis, but said the kind of surgery he requires is not yet available in Nova Scotia.

Dr. Strang announces he needs to go to New Brunswick tomorrow for a medical procedure. He says he has a minor form of skin cancer that's been removed, but he still needs another surgery. Strang says he's no different than anyone else and will self-isolate for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/yPuSEZeF30 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 10, 2020

0 new cases in Nova Scotia for 16 days

Thursday marked the 16th day in a row that Nova Scotia didn’t record any new cases of COVID-19.

The province says the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 687 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

“I am so proud of the commitment Nova Scotians have shown to flattening the curve. We’ve worked together to tackle this virus, but our work is not done. Now is not the time to let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

“As restrictions are eased, and we head toward an Atlantic bubble, it remains as important as ever to follow all public health guidance and basic hygiene advice – wash your hands, keep your distance and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 52,266 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and no active COVID-19 cases.

