No new coronavirus cases reported in New Brunswick Friday

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19, with Zone 5 (Campbellton region) moving fully into the Yellow level with the rest of the province as of Friday.

The Yellow level includes the gradual reopening of more businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

The province also announced that the state of emergency mandatory order was revised.

“In all zones of the province, all remaining businesses may open provided they ensure appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and subject to general guidelines from Public Health and the Guidelines for New Brunswick Workplaces issued by WorkSafeNB,” the province said.

“Businesses which chose to reopen must prepare operational plans that can be provided to officials, if requested.”

The following are allowed at the Yellow level:

Household bubbles can be extended to close friends and family.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses can open, including acupuncturists and naturopaths.

Personal services businesses can open, including: barbers, hairstylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists.

Outdoor gatherings are permitted in uncontrolled venues with distancing of 50 or fewer people.

A cap on the number of people gathering in controlled venues is lifted. Occupancy is based on the ability to maintain physical distancing between participants that are not close friends and family. This includes churches, swimming pools, saunas, waterparks, rinks, indoor recreational facilities and organized sports which previously had a gathering limit of 50 people.

Increase in elective surgeries and other non-emergency health care services.

Outdoor and indoor visitation with physical distancing and controls in long-term care facilities, if the facilities are able to do so.

Gyms, yoga and dance studios.

Pool halls and bowling alleys.

Organized sports with appropriate distancing and sanitizing.

Overnight camps.

Casinos and bingo halls.

Amusement centres and arcades.

Cinemas and large live performance venues.

Trade shows and conferences.

The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165, with 150 having recovered, including 29 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 13. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Friday, 42,150 tests have been conducted.

