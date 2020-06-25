  • Zone 5 (Campbellton region) will move fully into the Yellow level with the rest of the province.
  • In all zones of the province, all remaining businesses may open with appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and operational plans respecting WorkSafeNB and Public Health guidelines.
Coronavirus: New Brunswick to allow interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces starting July 3
