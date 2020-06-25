Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases in the province remaining at 165.

According to the province, so far 149 people have recovered from the virus, including 28 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 14. Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Thursday, 41,690 tests have been conducted.

The province also announced that the state of emergency mandatory order was renewed Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

“It will be revised on Friday, June 26,” said the province in a statement.

The order would allow for the following:

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) will move fully into the Yellow level with the rest of the province.

In all zones of the province, all remaining businesses may open with appropriate distancing and sanitizing, and operational plans respecting WorkSafeNB and Public Health guidelines.