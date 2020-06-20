Two new coronavirus cases reported in Manitoba on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say there are two new positive COVID-19 test results in the province as of Saturday morning.

Officials say there were two additional cases reported Friday afternoon bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 313.

As of this time, there are no individuals in hospital or intensive care.

Data from Friday shows there are currently 13 active cases in the province while 293 people have recovered.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the province remains seven.

Phase 3 of the Manitoba reopening plan begins on Sunday.

This includes allowing public gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, so long as people can stay two metres apart.

Interprovincial travel between Manitoba and western provinces — to west of Terrace Bay in Ontario — no longer requires a two-week self-isolation period.

Bars and restaurants can open to full capacity, a change from the draft plan, which previously said they could open to 75 per cent capacity.

Child-care facilities can open to full capacity and retail occupancy limits will be removed.

