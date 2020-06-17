Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Premier to announce Manitoba’s Phase 3 reopening plans

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 12:16 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister does not respond to a reporter's question as he makes his way to question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister does not respond to a reporter's question as he makes his way to question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 1 p.m. Wednesday to talk about Phase 3 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Provincial officials asked for input from Manitobans on the draft plan of Phase 3 earlier in June.

Previous draft plans have called for Phase 3 to begin Monday, June 22.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Draft Manitoba Phase 3 reopening plan ends need to isolate after travel in Western Canada

The current draft plan of Phase 3 includes allowing public gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors so long as they can stay two metres apart from each other.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Read the draft plan here:

Story continues below advertisement

Interprovincial travel between Manitoba and western provinces would no longer require a two-week self isolation period, child care facilities would open to full capacity, retail occupancy limits would be removed, and bars and restaurants could open to 75 per cent capacity.

Changes to the draft plan were to be finalized over the past week and will be presented Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusPremier Brian Pallisterdoes manitoba restrict travel coronavirusmanitoba phase 3manitoba phase 3 coronavirusmanitoba phase 3 reopening
Flyers
More weekly flyers