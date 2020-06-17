Premier to announce Manitoba’s Phase 3 reopening plans

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 1 p.m. Wednesday to talk about Phase 3 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Provincial officials asked for input from Manitobans on the draft plan of Phase 3 earlier in June.

Previous draft plans have called for Phase 3 to begin Monday, June 22.

The current draft plan of Phase 3 includes allowing public gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors so long as they can stay two metres apart from each other.

Read the draft plan here:

Interprovincial travel between Manitoba and western provinces would no longer require a two-week self isolation period, child care facilities would open to full capacity, retail occupancy limits would be removed, and bars and restaurants could open to 75 per cent capacity.

Changes to the draft plan were to be finalized over the past week and will be presented Wednesday.

