Coronavirus: Person among latest confirmed Manitoba cases had been to rural restaurant

Public health officials in Manitoba issued a late-day bulletin Friday to advise that one of the latest people identified as having COVID-19 attended a restaurant in Blumenort, Man., while symptomatic.

Two new cases were announced Friday afternoon — a man and woman in their 50s from the Southern Health Region.

Officials say one of those people was in JT’s Store and Diner, at 40 Penner Dr., in Blumenort on June 10 at approximately 6 p.m.

The health authority usually announces the newest cases early in the day, but says in a release it’s sharing the information now to “ensure people are aware and know to seek testing if symptoms develop.”

Early Friday, Manitoba Health advised of only one new case. Public health data shows it’s a Winnipeg man in his 40s.

With the combined three new cases Friday, the total provincial caseload now stands at 311, with 11 active cases.

Manitobans are advised to stay home if they’re feeling even a little unwell.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

