1 new coronavirus case identified in New Brunswick involving health-care employee

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) on Wednesday.

According to the province, the new case is a health-care employee between the ages of 20 and 29 who works and was exposed in Zone 5 but resides in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). This individual is self-isolating and being monitored by public health.

“It is important to understand that COVID-19, just like many other chronic illnesses and diseases, has not impacted all people in the same way,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

“Due to societal factors, some populations are significantly more susceptible and affected by this disease and by the public health measures put in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus. When it comes to COVID-19, we are all only as safe as those members of our community who are most at risk; we are all in this together.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 164, and 133 have recovered, including 12 related to the outbreak in Zone 5.

The province said there have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 29. Four patients are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit. As of Wednesday, 38,714 tests have been conducted.

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the “yellow” level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the orange level of the recovery plan.

