Coronavirus: 41 staff members at Campbellton Regional Hospital self-isolating

The Campbellton Regional Hospital has temporarily closed its emergency department to divert staff needed to confront the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in New Brunswick’s Zone 5.

Forty-one staff at the hospital are currently self-isolating at home, 10 have tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 others are self-isolating as a precaution while they await their test results.

As of Wednesday, the hospital has one patient in ICU and another hospitalized in the COVID-19 unit.

Vitalité Health Network, the governing body that oversees the Campbellton Regional Hospital, issued a status report Wednesday indicating that 711 staff members have undergone screening since June 13.

Gilles Lanteigne, President and CEO of Vitalité says he expects 50 per cent of staff currently self-isolating to be back on the job by June 26, or when test results come back.

In the meantime residents in the area are asked to call 911 in the event of an emergency or to otherwise contact their family doctor.