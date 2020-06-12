Campbellton Regional Hospital bears brunt of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

With word that a third employee at the Campbellton Regional Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, anxieties are running high at the facility that’s bearing the brunt of New Brunswick’s ongoing outbreak.

As of Friday, four patients remain in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

Staff there are right on the frontlines of the province’s fight against the virus – a fact that isn’t lost on them, according to Paula Doucet, president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union.

“Our members are concerned,” Doucet said, “but what I can say about registered nurses is that they’ve gone in. They’ve met the challenge.” Tweet This

Global News was contacted by a member of the union, who expressed worry over not having access to N95 masks.

Doucet said she’s been assured the hospital’s stock of personal protective equipment is sufficient.

“Obviously it’s a very stressful time with the outbreak in Zone 5, but they do have the necessary supports in place,” she said.

Global News reached out to Vitalite Health Network, which oversees the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Gisèle Beaulieu, vice-president of performance and quality and vice-chair of the infection prevention and control committee, said N95 masks are only required during specific procedures.

“In most cases, the full PPE including gloves, gown, surgery or procedure mask and eye protection is appropriate when providing care to a COVID-19 patient or a suspected COVID-19 patient,” she said in a statement.

“If used appropriately according to established protocols, the Campbellton Regional Hospital has enough PPE.”

There are 28 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 27 of which are individuals in Zone 5.

