Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

1 additional coronavirus case confirmed at the Campbellton Regional Hospital

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 1:16 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary coronavirus test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary coronavirus test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Friday in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

According to the province, the new case is an individual between 40 and 49 and is an employee of the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 154 and 125 people have recovered, including three related to the outbreak in Zone 5.

READ MORE: Doctor blamed for Campbellton COVID-19 outbreak seeks public apology from premier

The province also noted that there has been one death, and the number of active cases is 28. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Friday, 36,125 tests have been conducted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“When outbreaks occur, it reminds us that we need to continue our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 new coronavirus cases in N.B., doctor connected to outbreak in Campbellton suspended

“We need to maintain physical distancing and practise good hygiene everywhere we go to avoid new outbreaks. We can be kind and continue to support each other through this pandemic.”

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the “yellow” phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which the province said is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the orange level of the recovery plan.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaNew BrunswickCoronavirus CasesCampbellton Regional Hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers