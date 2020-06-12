1 additional coronavirus case confirmed at the Campbellton Regional Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Friday in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

According to the province, the new case is an individual between 40 and 49 and is an employee of the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 154 and 125 people have recovered, including three related to the outbreak in Zone 5.

The province also noted that there has been one death, and the number of active cases is 28. Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Friday, 36,125 tests have been conducted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“When outbreaks occur, it reminds us that we need to continue our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to maintain physical distancing and practise good hygiene everywhere we go to avoid new outbreaks. We can be kind and continue to support each other through this pandemic.”

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the “yellow” phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which the province said is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the orange level of the recovery plan.