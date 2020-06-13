Canada’s coronavirus death toll up by 27 as COVID-19 cases surpass 98,000

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in a month, the daily coronavirus death toll in Canada fell below 30.

Technically, the official COVID-19 numbers released on Saturday show a daily death toll of 58. But Quebec reported 31 deaths that were prior to June 5, leaving the actual death toll from the past 24 hours much lower, at 27.

COVID-19 cases across the country increased by 465, with the bulk of them originating in Ontario (266) and Quebec (158).

Overall, Canada has seen 8,107 deaths from COVID-19 and 98,392 cases. More than 59,000 people are considered recovered. The country has conducted 2.2 million tests so far.

Ontario marked the sixth-consecutive day in which less than 300 cases were reported, bringing the province to nearly 32,000 cases and 2,507 deaths, including nine new deaths.

Quebec reported 16 new deaths from the past 24 hours, bringing its death toll to nearly 5,200. The province has seen close to 53,900 cases, with Montreal accounting for more than 26,000 of them.

Alberta saw one new death from COVID-19 — a man in his 90s — raising the death toll to 150. The province added 37 new cases, for a total of 7,383.

Saskatchewan reported one new case, bringing its total caseload to just over 650. Thirteen people have died.

Manitoba announced two new cases of COVID-19 on June 13, though the province hasn’t specified whether the new cases are lab-confirmed or presumptive. Not including those two cases, the province’s confirmed case total stands at 290, while an additional 11 cases in the province have been counted as presumptive. Seven people have died, though 289 have recovered.

Only one Atlantic province reported new cases and deaths on Saturday. New Brunswick reported its second death and three new cases. The province is dealing with an outbreak in the Campbellton region and has so far seen 157 cases, out of which 126 are recovered.

No new cases

Nova Scotia reported no new cases, leaving it with a little over a thousand cases, most of whom are recovered. The province has seen 62 deaths.

Newfoundland and Labrador has two active cases left, out of 261.

Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon have had all their cases resolved for some time now. Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has yet to see a confirmed case of COVID-19.

British Columbia had no update on Saturday, leaving its tallies at just over 2,700 cases and 168 deaths.

The virus has resulted in more than 7.7 million cases and more than 429,000 deaths worldwide, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

— With files by Global News reporter Kerri Breen