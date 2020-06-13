Ontario reports 266 new coronavirus cases as death toll surpasses 2,500

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 31,992.

This is the sixth day in a row with under 300 new cases reported, though it’s higher than Friday which saw 182 cases.

Nine new deaths were also announced Saturday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,507.

A total of 26,538 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 83 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 27,400 additional tests have been conducted — remaining near an all-time high — bringing the total number completed in the province to 980,471. Around 26,200 cases are under investigation.

Of Saturday’s new cases, 67 per cent come from Toronto, Peel Region and York Region. Toronto reported 104 additional cases, while Peel had 44, and York had 30.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 489 (down by 38), with 110 in intensive care (down by four) and 68 on a ventilator (down by 16).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

14,416 people are male

17,317 people are female

1,352 people are 19 and under

8,893 people are 20 to 39

9,799 people are 40 to 59

6,235 people are 60 to 79

5,699 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,786 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of 10. There are currently 63 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 539 active confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 503 among staff.

Officials have said there may be a discrepancy between the reporting of overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

