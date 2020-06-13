Alberta sees 37 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Health confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Saturday.

Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said the province doesn’t provide breakdowns of confirmed vs. probable cases, despite previous Global News reporting to the contrary.

“Hospitalization rates remain low with 44 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care,” the province said in a news release.

Cases

Total active cases have reached 403, and 6,830 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19:

Calgary zone: 204 active cases and 4,754 recovered

South zone: 23 active cases and 1,242 recovered

Edmonton zone: 160 active cases and 515 recovered

North zone: 13 active cases and 223 recovered

Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered

yet-to-be-confirmed zones: one active case and 11 recovered

As of Saturday, 608 cases have an unknown exposure.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Saturday, 608 COVID-19 cases in Alberta have an unknown exposure, according to the province. Getty Images

Deaths

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The latest death in the province was a man in his 90s at Calgary’s Extendicare Hillcrest, according to Alberta Health.

The death toll has reached 150:

111 in Calgary zone

16 in North zone

13 in Edmonton zone

nine in South zone

one in Central zone

At Alberta continuing care facilities, there are 31 active cases and 696 recovered cases; 116 residents have died.