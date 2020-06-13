Alberta sees 37 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Saturday

Alberta Health confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Saturday.
Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said the province doesn’t provide breakdowns of confirmed vs. probable cases, despite previous Global News reporting to the contrary.
“Hospitalization rates remain low with 44 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care,” the province said in a news release.
Cases
Total active cases have reached 403, and 6,830 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19:
- Calgary zone: 204 active cases and 4,754 recovered
- South zone: 23 active cases and 1,242 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 160 active cases and 515 recovered
- North zone: 13 active cases and 223 recovered
- Central zone: two active cases and 85 recovered
- yet-to-be-confirmed zones: one active case and 11 recovered
As of Saturday, 608 cases have an unknown exposure.
Deaths
The latest death in the province was a man in his 90s at Calgary’s Extendicare Hillcrest, according to Alberta Health.
The death toll has reached 150:
- 111 in Calgary zone
- 16 in North zone
- 13 in Edmonton zone
- nine in South zone
- one in Central zone
At Alberta continuing care facilities, there are 31 active cases and 696 recovered cases; 116 residents have died.View link »
