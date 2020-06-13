N.B. reports 2nd death related to coronavirus, 3 new cases announced

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported on Saturday that another individual has died as a result of complications related to COVID-19. It’s the second death in the province related to the pandemic.

According to the government, Public Health confirmed that the individual, between 80 and 89 and with underlying health issues, died in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

“This person was one of the cases connected to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5 and had been a resident of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville prior to being admitted to the hospital,” the province said in a statement.

Premier Blaine Higgs said that he was deeply saddened to learn of the recent death.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individual, as well as to all of those in the Campbellton-Restigouche region. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The government also announced three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

Two of the cases are health-care employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and the other case is a health-care employee at the Manoir de la Vallée.

The new cases are of an individual between 20 and 29; an individual between 30 and 39; and an individual between 50 and 59.

The province said the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 157; 126 have recovered, including 6 from the outbreak in Zone 5.

There have been two deaths and the number of active cases is 29. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Saturday, 36,605 tests have been conducted.

According to the province, all areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, which is aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.