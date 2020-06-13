Menu

Health

2 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba on Saturday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 2:58 pm
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP.
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP.

Manitoba public health officials say there have been two new cases of COVID-19 identified as of Saturday morning.

Provincial health officials say that brings the number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 303.

As of Friday, no individuals were in hospital or intensive care.

Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg to partially reopen 5 more libraries, looking at outdoor aquatic facilities
Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg to partially reopen 5 more libraries, looking at outdoor aquatic facilities

There are seven active cases and 289 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

An additional 795 laboratory tests were performed Friday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to about 55,255.

