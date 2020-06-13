Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec gives the green light to travel to Iles-de-la-Madeleine

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 2:15 pm
The mv Holiday Island ship of Northumberland Ferries Limited is seen crossing the Northumberland Straight between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on August 26, 2017. .
The mv Holiday Island ship of Northumberland Ferries Limited is seen crossing the Northumberland Straight between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on August 26, 2017. . Mark Spowart / The Canadian Press

The provincial government announced Quebecers will be permitted as of June 26 to travel to Iles-de-la-Madeleine this summer by driving through New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island to take the ferry.

There had been concerns about driving to the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quebec government announced Saturday that Quebec travellers will need to get a document permitting the trip — they won’t be able to cross the provincial borders without it.

Quebec’s coronavirus-related death toll rose to 5,195 on Saturday with 16 deaths reported within the last 24 hours and 31 occurring before June 5.

The province’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 53,824 with 158 new cases and 458 new recoveries.

Hospitalizations dropped by 52, bringing that number to 788 in Quebec, with the number of patients in intensive care down by five, at 102.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus, saw cases rise to 26,613, up 56 from Friday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

