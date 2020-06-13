Coronavirus: Quebec gives the green light to travel to Iles-de-la-Madeleine

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government announced Quebecers will be permitted as of June 26 to travel to Iles-de-la-Madeleine this summer by driving through New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island to take the ferry.

There had been concerns about driving to the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quebec government announced Saturday that Quebec travellers will need to get a document permitting the trip — they won’t be able to cross the provincial borders without it.

READ MORE: Legault fails to secure agreement on Bill 61 which critics label ‘authoritarian’

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec’s coronavirus-related death toll rose to 5,195 on Saturday with 16 deaths reported within the last 24 hours and 31 occurring before June 5.

The province’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 53,824 with 158 new cases and 458 new recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Military deployment to Quebec, Ontario long-term care homes extended to June 26

Hospitalizations dropped by 52, bringing that number to 788 in Quebec, with the number of patients in intensive care down by five, at 102.

Montreal, the epicentre of the virus, saw cases rise to 26,613, up 56 from Friday.

— With files from The Canadian Press

0:53 What we still don’t know about COVID-19 What we still don’t know about COVID-19