Coronavirus: Military deployment to Quebec, Ontario long-term care homes extended to June 26

The Canadian Armed Forces will continue to assist in Quebec and Ontario long-term care homes hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis until June 26, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday.

Trudeau said the federal government has been working alongside the provinces to provide care for seniors and the most vulnerable throughout the pandemic.

“Our women and men in uniform are doing a remarkable job,” he said. “Their help is still needed. So we’re making sure that our elders continue to have this vital support.”

The announcement comes as Quebec Premier François Legault has repeatedly requested for soldiers to remain in long-term care facilities until mid-September. The province hopes to have 10,000 new orderlies trained and ready to work by the fall to fill critical staffing shortages.

Legault said on Thursday that nursing homes remain in a difficult situation even as the province begins to move in the “right direction” after three months of lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. There are 218 facilities where infections have been reported, and more than 1,100 people who live in them have contracted the virus.

There are 750 soldiers in the province, and 400 of them are working in long-term care homes, according to Legault.

On Friday, Trudeau spoke of a “medium-term plan” to support efforts in those facilities until Sept. 15.

“This plan includes the active participation of the Red Cross with paid, well-trained people who will be as effective as members of the Armed Forces,” he said.

— With files from Global News’ Kerri Breen and the Canadian Press