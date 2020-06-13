Saskatchewan reports 1 new coronavirus case, 1 new recovery

Send this page to someone via email

One new coronavirus case was reported in Saskatchewan’s far north on Saturday bringing the provincial total to 664.

The number of recoveries rose to 628 with one new recovery reported.

Active cases in the province remain at 23 — nine each in Saskatoon and the far north, two each in Regina and the south region, and one in the north region.

Two people are in the ICU — one in the north and one in Saskatoon.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

98 people are 19 and under

236 people are 20 to 39

200 are 40 to 59

112 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 400 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 146 are travel-related, 80 have no known exposure and 38 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 55,122 tests so far for the virus, up 614 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

