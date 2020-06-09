Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 9

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

230 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,090.

This is the second day in a row that new daily cases hit the 200 mark. Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 0.7 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,464, as 14 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 24,829 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 80 per cent of cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province.

‘No evidence’ of increased COVID-19 cases linked to Trinity Bellwoods, Toronto Public Health says

Toronto Public Health says there has been “no evidence of increased COVID-19 activity that can be linked to the gathering in Trinity Bellwoods Park on May 23.”

The health unit made the statement on Twitter in response to a user who asked if there was any spike in virus cases associated with the park and the congregation more than two weeks ago.

“However, COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto and over 65 per cent of cases reported since that day are from a close contact,” Toronto Public Health said.

Activists set up website to report COVID violations in Toronto shelters

A coalition of activist groups wants to hear if Toronto is failing to do what it should for homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, they have set up a website that allows anonymous reports.

The city last month agreed to implement physical-distancing standards and other measures in its shelters.

The commitment followed a lawsuit on behalf of the homeless.