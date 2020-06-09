230 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 31,090

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 31,090.

This is the second day in a row that new daily cases hit the 200 mark. Tuesday’s report marks an increase of 0.7 per cent in total cumulative cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,464, as 14 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 24,829 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 80 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 880,398 tests so far for the virus. This is up 13,509 tests from the previous day, which fell short of the testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day, according to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 600 patients (down by three from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 116 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 88 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by seven).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 67 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

13,917 people are male (44.8 per cent).

16,920 people are female (54.4 per cent).

1,257 people are 19 and under (4 per cent).

8,546 people are 20 to 39 (27.5 per cent).

9,546 people are 40 to 59 (30.7 per cent).

6,103 people are 60 to 79 (19.6 per cent).

5,625 people are 80 and over (18.1 per cent).

253 cases did not specify male or female, and 13 cases had an unknown age.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are 11,020 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

2:02 Coronavirus: Toronto officials focus on preparing for phase two of reopening Coronavirus: Toronto officials focus on preparing for phase two of reopening

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,738 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 18 deaths, and there are 73 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 816 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 643 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 5,138 of the total reported cases, which is 16.5 per cent of the infected population.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto and Ottawa public health units and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement