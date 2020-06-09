Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Activists set up website to report COVID violations in Toronto shelters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2020 12:23 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto to provide 125 apartments as temporary housing for city’s homeless
WATCH ABOVE (April 2020): Mayor of Toronto John Tory announced on Wednesday that the city has partnered with the Times Group corporation to provide 125 apartments as temporary housing for people living in encampments in Toronto amid serious public health concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. He said that the city will be offering furnished units with on-site support including meals, 24/7 staff and harm reduction support for the residents of those units.

TORONTO – A coalition of activist groups wants to hear if Toronto is failing to do what it should for homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, they have set up a website that allows anonymous reports.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Toronto settles lawsuit with advocates over distancing standards in shelters

The city last month agreed to implement physical-distancing standards and other measures in its shelters.

The commitment followed a lawsuit on behalf of the homeless.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A lawyer for the coalition says the agreement is legally binding.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Toronto begins moving some homeless people into apartments

Story continues below advertisement

The coalition says 36 Toronto shelters have had COVID outbreaks, more than 528 homeless people have been infected, and four have died.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
