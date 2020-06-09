Menu

Health

‘No evidence’ of increased COVID-19 cases linked to Trinity Bellwoods, Toronto Public Health says

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 8:38 am
Toronto Public Health says there has been “no evidence of increased COVID-19 activity that can be linked to the gathering in Trinity Bellwoods Park on May 23.”

The health unit made the statement on Twitter in response to a user who asked if there was any spike in virus cases associated with the park and the congregation more than two weeks ago.

On May 23, thousands descended on the park on one of the first warm days of the year, appearing to ignore social-distancing rules as they gathered in one area of the park.

READ MORE: ‘Selfish and dangerous’ — Officials disappointed after thousands crowd Toronto park

In response to the crowds, the City of Toronto painted white circles to encourage physical distancing.

“However, COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto and over 65 per cent of cases reported since that day are from a close contact,” Toronto Public Health said.

The public health unit is urging residents to continue to practise physical distancing and stick with members of the household when going outside.

READ MORE: Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park gets painted physical-distancing circles

“We are closely monitoring our data as the city slowly reopens,” the public health unit said.

On Monday, Toronto health officials reported 169 new coronavirus cases, 57 of those impacted by a reporting delay. Toronto has seen 12,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

