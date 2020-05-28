Trinity Bellwoods Park to get painted physical-distancing circles

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Toronto says it will begin painting physical-distancing circles at Trinity Bellwoods Park on Thursday.

“Park staff will be in Trinity Bellwoods Park (Thursday) painting circles on the grass of that park, which will both help to illustrate proper physical distancing and help with the measurements but also help to ensure compliance in a place where we simply have to do better,” Mayor John Tory said at a city update briefing on Wednesday.

Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg, who is also the city’s emergency management office manager, said there will be a strong enforcement presence at Trinity Bellwoods Park this weekend.

“Our enforcement team will be present at Trinity Bellwoods Park to greet park users, to remind them about the importance of physical distancing and to take enforcement action as required,” Pegg said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, thousands of people packed Trinity Bellwoods Park, ignoring social- and physical-distancing regulations set out by public health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crowds gather at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Global News

Some tickets were given out for public urination.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials, including Toronto’s chief medical officer of health, condemned the behaviour, calling it “selfish and dangerous behaviour.”

Premier Doug Ford issued a warning to those at the park that day to “go get tested” for the virus.

The city said crews will be at the park to paint the circles starting Thursday morning.

City of Toronto park crews at Trinity Bellwoods Park preparing to paint physical-distancing circles on the grass. Miranda Anthistle / Global News