Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto’s top doctor offers advice to those who were at Trinity Bellwoods on Saturday
Dr. Eileen de Villa advised those who were at Trinity Bellwoods park on Saturday that they should self monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days and get tested immediately if COVID-19 symptoms arise. She said that they should remain six feet apart from others and wear a non-medical mask to prevent the spread of any germs. She added that they should stay away from those who may be most vulnerable and to be extra vigilant with hand hygiene.