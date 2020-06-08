Menu

News

RCMP investigating after homes, vehicles, school damaged in Vernon, B.C., vandalism spree

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 6:03 pm
RCMP are investigating who was behind a large vandalism spree in Vernon over the weekend.
RCMP are investigating who was behind a large vandalism spree in Vernon over the weekend. Global News

RCMP are working to track down the people responsible for a large vandalism spree in Vernon over the weekend.

The vandalism included offensive language spray painted on vehicles and buildings.
The vandalism included offensive language spray painted on vehicles and buildings. Global News

Police received numerous reports of damage to property starting at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, when a sleeping resident was awoken to the sound of glass breaking in the 4100 block of Alexis Park Drive.

READ MORE: Silhouettes of crosses spray painted on Kelowna’s iconic Sails sculpture

The property damage affected an area from 27th Street to Alexis Park Drive and included vehicles, residences, and a school.

Police said rocks had been thrown at windows of vehicles and buildings and many were spray painted with racist and offensive language.

Vernon RCMP said the vandalism spree stretched all the way from 27th Street to Alexis Park Drive.
Vernon RCMP said the vandalism spree stretched all the way from 27th Street to Alexis Park Drive. Global News

According to police, all available officers descended on the area and determined the vandalism continued through the entire neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Anti-Asian hate crimes: 29 cases in Vancouver so far this year, compared to 4 last year

Despite numerous patrols by front-line officers, the suspects were not located.

We have conducted a canvass of the area and were able to locate video surveillance of the possible suspects. said Cpl Tania Finn  with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

In addition, the suspects left behind items at the various scenes and our investigators are working with our Integrated Forensic Identification Section to determine whether the items have any evidentiary value.

Anyone with information is urged to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

