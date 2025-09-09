Menu

Israeli military pushes for full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of siege

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 9, 2025 8:15 am
Click to play video: 'Netanyahu says 100K Palestinians have evacuated Gaza City since new military offensive'
Netanyahu says 100K Palestinians have evacuated Gaza City since new military offensive
Speaking in Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said roughly 100,000 Palestinians have left Gaza City since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began its latest military offensive in the major urban centre – where many once felt safe.
The Israeli military has urged a full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of its planned expanded military operation in the city in northern Gaza.

The announcement Tuesday morning was the first warning for a full evacuation of the city in the current round of fighting.

Click to play video: 'Palestinians search rubble of Gaza City high-rise after Israeli strike'
Palestinians search rubble of Gaza City high-rise after Israeli strike
Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel has demolished 30 high-rise buildings overnight in Gaza, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel has destroyed at least 50 “towers of terror” that he said are used by Hamas.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

