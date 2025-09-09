Israeli military pushes for full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of siege

Send this page to someone via email

The Israeli military has urged a full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of its planned expanded military operation in the city in northern Gaza.

The announcement Tuesday morning was the first warning for a full evacuation of the city in the current round of fighting.

1:33 Palestinians search rubble of Gaza City high-rise after Israeli strike

Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel has demolished 30 high-rise buildings overnight in Gaza, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel has destroyed at least 50 “towers of terror” that he said are used by Hamas.