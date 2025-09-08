Atlantic businesses will get $80M in tariff relief funding, Carney says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney says businesses in Atlantic Canada will be able to access $80 million of the tariff relief fund set up by the Liberal government.

Ottawa has set aside $1 billion for a regional tariff response initiative to help small and medium-sized businesses diversify their markets and adopt new technologies.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the federal government announced a package of protectionist policies and tariff relief measures for businesses dealing with the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

18:35 Aluminum sector to get ‘hundreds of millions’ of dollars from tariff relief fund: Joly

Carney says Canada’s relationship with the U.S. is changing and the country can’t rely on its most important trading partner the way it once did.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The prime minister said the seafood industry will be eligible for the funding.

2:08 Carney unveils ‘Buy Canadian’ multi-billion-dollar package to combat tariffs

China hit Atlantic Canada’s seafood industry with punishing tariffs in retaliation for Canada’s 100 per cent levies on Chinese electric vehicles.