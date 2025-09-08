SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Atlantic businesses will get $80M in tariff relief funding, Carney says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 1:13 pm
Prime Minister Mark Carney says businesses in Atlantic Canada will be able to access $80 million of the tariff relief fund set up by the Liberal government.

Ottawa has set aside $1 billion for a regional tariff response initiative to help small and medium-sized businesses diversify their markets and adopt new technologies.

Last week, the federal government announced a package of protectionist policies and tariff relief measures for businesses dealing with the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Carney says Canada’s relationship with the U.S. is changing and the country can’t rely on its most important trading partner the way it once did.

The prime minister said the seafood industry will be eligible for the funding.

China hit Atlantic Canada’s seafood industry with punishing tariffs in retaliation for Canada’s 100 per cent levies on Chinese electric vehicles.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

