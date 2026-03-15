Driver dead following shooting on Highway 2 near Leduc, Alta.

Leduc RCMP continue to investigate after a car pulled up to another on Highway 2 and a driver was fatally shot.
At around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, RCMP say a white or grey dirty pickup truck was seen pulling up beside a black 2012 Honda Civic on the highway near Township Road 490.
Soon after, police say the pickup truck drove off at high speed.
The Honda Civic pulled over to the side of the road.
According to investigators, the driver was shot and killed.
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Cpl. Matthew Howell, a media relations officer with the RCMP, confirmed to Global News that the driver of the Honda Civic was not alone, but could not elaborate further on the number of occupants or their age.
Mounties have yet to reveal the identity of the victim, and are still working to identify the suspect vehicle.
It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew one another.
The highway was closed for several hours but it has since been reopened.
Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit is asking anyone who may know any information or who may have dashcam video to call Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
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