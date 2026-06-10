Edmonton buy and sell fraud convict wanted for allegedly resuming scheme upon release

A man already put behind bars for committing fraud during buy-and-sell exchanges is wanted by Edmonton police for allegedly carrying on with the same scheme after being released on probation.
Ryan Kenzie, 46, was convicted of nine fraud-related offences that occurred in Edmonton and Sherwood Park between late April and mid-October 2025.
In each incident, police said the accused contacted people who were selling items such as phones, watches or jewelry.
He would meet the seller and leave with the item after convincing the seller he had sent an e-transfer. However, police said the transfers were never actually sent.
After serving his sentence for those offences, Kenzie was released into the community on probation.
Police allege the accused has engaged in about a dozen new fraudulent buy-and-sell transactions.
“The repeated nature of these incidents suggests this individual may have targeted many more people,” said Edmonton police west division Const. Emily Kostuik.
Kenzie is now charged with more than a dozen fraudulent buy and sell transactions and an arrest warrant has been issued.
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Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been defrauded to contact investigators.
“By raising awareness, we hope to prevent others from falling victim to fraud and encourage anyone impacted to report it to police,” Kostuik said.
Police are also reminding the public of their Buy and Sell Exchange Zones. These designated locations at various police station parking lots are well-lit and monitored by video.
Police said meeting in one of the dedicated locations can help deter fraud and give both buyers and sellers added peace of mind.
Similar safe zones are already in place at police stations in cities throughout Canada, including in Strathcona County, east of Edmonton.
More tips for safe buying and selling of items online:
- Do not meet in a secluded place or invite strangers into your home
- Have someone come with you when you meet. If you cannot arrange for someone to come with you, let friends or family know where you are going, what time you’re meeting and all the details about who you are meeting. Let your contact know that everything is OK
- Ask the buyer for photo ID. Take a photo of it for your reference
- Buying or selling a vehicle? Offer to meet at an automotive garage where the vehicle’s quality can be assured, instead of offering a test drive
- Do not disclose to the seller how you will be paying if it’s not necessary. If the seller is aware that you will be arriving with a large quantity of cash, it is an excellent opportunity for a personal robbery to take place
- Obtain a bill of sale and verify the seller’s identity through photo ID. Inform the seller that you want this before meeting to will deter those selling illegitimate property from selling the property
- Ask the seller why they are selling the property
- For buyers and sellers: Take screenshots of the advertisements, the advertisement ID number, the seller’s contact information and all communications
- If you turn a blind eye to obvious clues that the property is stolen but buy it anyway, you can be found to be willfully blind to the fact that the property is stolen and you may be criminally charged
- If you locate property being sold that you believe to be stolen, report it to police
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