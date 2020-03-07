Menu

Silhouettes of crosses spray painted on Kelowna’s iconic Sails sculpture

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 8:04 pm
A close-up photo of Kelowna’s iconic Sails sculpture showing two of crosses that were spray painted on the popular attraction.
Global News

Kelowna’s iconic Spirit of Sail sculpture has been tagged with graffiti, with black spray-painted silhouettes of crosses marring the popular attraction.

Installed in 1978 just in front of nearby Okanagan Lake, countless photos have been snapped of the large fiberglass piece of art, which is commonly called the Sails.

Silhouettes of crosses were also spray-painted in front of the sculpture as well.

Another view of the Sails showing the graffiti.
Global News
The Sails in Kelowna, with Okanagan Lake in the background.
Global News

The City of Kelowna says it has partnered with Crime Stoppers and is offering a $500 reward for tips from the public that lead to an arrest for any graffiti vandalism.

