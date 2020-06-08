Menu

Recipe: Grilled Mexican Street Corn

By Staff Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 3:21 pm
BBQ Tips: Mexican-style Street corn
Chef Matt Stowe show us his recipe for grilling Mexican Street Corn with feta cheese, sour cream, chill and cilantro.

INGREDIENTS
• 6 ears of corn
• 1/3 cup mayonnaise
• 3 tablespoons sour cream
• 2 limes zested
• 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese or cotija cheese
• ¼ cup chopped cilantro
• 1.5 teaspoons chili powder, blackening spice, or Cajun spice
• Lime wedges for serving

INSTRUCTIONS
• In a mixing bowl combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, and the zest from 2 limes and mix well.
• Place the corn directly on a hot grill for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes place it on indirect heat either off to the side or on the top section of the grill. Cook for 15-20 minutes with the lid of the BBQ closed.
• Pull back husk from the corn. Using a butter knife spread mayonnaise on all sides of the corn. Sprinkle all sides with cheese, cilantro, and chilli powder.
• Serve with lime wedges on the side to squeeze on if desired.
• Serves 6

Global BC recipes, bc recipes, BBQ Tips, JOEY Restaurants, Mexican Street Corn
