Recipe: Grilled Mexican Street Corn

INGREDIENTS

• 6 ears of corn

• 1/3 cup mayonnaise

• 3 tablespoons sour cream

• 2 limes zested

• 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese or cotija cheese

• ¼ cup chopped cilantro

• 1.5 teaspoons chili powder, blackening spice, or Cajun spice

• Lime wedges for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

• In a mixing bowl combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, and the zest from 2 limes and mix well.

• Place the corn directly on a hot grill for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes place it on indirect heat either off to the side or on the top section of the grill. Cook for 15-20 minutes with the lid of the BBQ closed.

• Pull back husk from the corn. Using a butter knife spread mayonnaise on all sides of the corn. Sprinkle all sides with cheese, cilantro, and chilli powder.

• Serve with lime wedges on the side to squeeze on if desired.

• Serves 6

Story continues below advertisement