Recipe: Chef Josef Driemel’s beef tartare

Send this page to someone via email

For this installment of Cooking Together, Dockside Restaurant executive chef Josef Driemel is here to show you how to make is delicious beef tartare.

Ingredients

• 4 oz diced beef tenderloin

• 1 tbsp tare sauce (recipe below)

• 1 tbsp pickled daikon (recipe below)

• 1 tbsp diced scallion whites

• 1/5 tsp sesame oil

• 1 clove black garlic

• 1.5 tbsp mayonnaise

• Sliced scallion greens (for garnish)

• 1 tsp bonito flakes (for garnish)

• 1/2 cured egg yolk (recipe below)

Story continues below advertisement

Method

Beef Preparation

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Begin by dicing the beef tenderloin into small cubes, slightly under 1/4 inch. It’s crucial to use a whole cut or have your butcher cut it to minimize contamination since the beef will be served raw.

Sauce

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup sake, 1 cup soy sauce, 1 cup mirin, and 1/4 cup sugar. Bring to a boil and reduce by half. Optionally, add aromatics like ginger, garlic, or scallions during the reduction. Strain the sauce to remove aromatics and let it cool before use.

Cured Egg Yolks

In a flat container, spread a layer of salt and create small wells. Carefully separate the yolks from two or three eggs, placing them in the wells. Cover the yolks with more salt and refrigerate for two days. After setting, rinse the yolks gently, pat them dry, and place them on parchment paper. Dehydrate them at 60°C for 24-48 hours until they harden, or leave them in a warm, dry place in your kitchen until the surface is firm.

Pickled Daikon

Dice the daikon. For the pickling liquid, combine 1 part rice wine vinegar, 1/4 part water, and 1/4 part sugar. Stir in 1 tsp of wasabi powder for extra flavour. Let the daikon pickle in this mixture for 1-2 hours, or longer for a stronger flavour.

Tartare Mixture

Mash the black garlic with 1/5 tsp sesame oil until smooth. Add the tare sauce and mayonnaise, mixing until well combined. Toss the diced beef, pickled daikon (drained), and scallion whites in this dressing until the beef is well-marinated. Season with salt to taste.

Assembly

Using a ring mold, pack the beef tartare mixture onto your preferred plate. Lightly torch the outside of the tartare to add a smoky finish. Grate the cured egg yolk over the top using a microplane, treating it like a finishing salt. Garnish with a dusting of bonito flakes and sliced scallion greens.

Serving

Serve the tartare with your choice of accompaniment. We recommend kettle chips, rice chips, or toasted bread.