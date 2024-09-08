Recipe: Chef Josef Driemel’s beef tartare

For this installment of Cooking Together, Dockside Restaurant executive chef Josef Driemel is here to show you how to make is delicious beef tartare.
Ingredients
• 4 oz diced beef tenderloin
• 1 tbsp tare sauce (recipe below)
• 1 tbsp pickled daikon (recipe below)
• 1 tbsp diced scallion whites
• 1/5 tsp sesame oil
• 1 clove black garlic
• 1.5 tbsp mayonnaise
• Sliced scallion greens (for garnish)
• 1 tsp bonito flakes (for garnish)
• 1/2 cured egg yolk (recipe below)
Method
Beef Preparation
- Begin by dicing the beef tenderloin into small cubes, slightly under 1/4 inch.
- It’s crucial to use a whole cut or have your butcher cut it to minimize contamination since the beef will be served raw.
Sauce
- In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup sake, 1 cup soy sauce, 1 cup mirin, and 1/4 cup sugar.
- Bring to a boil and reduce by half. Optionally, add aromatics like ginger, garlic, or scallions during the reduction.
- Strain the sauce to remove aromatics and let it cool before use.
Cured Egg Yolks
- In a flat container, spread a layer of salt and create small wells. Carefully separate the yolks from two or three eggs, placing them in the wells.
- Cover the yolks with more salt and refrigerate for two days.
- After setting, rinse the yolks gently, pat them dry, and place them on parchment paper.
- Dehydrate them at 60°C for 24-48 hours until they harden, or leave them in a warm, dry place in your kitchen until the surface is firm.
Pickled Daikon
- Dice the daikon.
- For the pickling liquid, combine 1 part rice wine vinegar, 1/4 part water, and 1/4 part sugar.
- Stir in 1 tsp of wasabi powder for extra flavour.
- Let the daikon pickle in this mixture for 1-2 hours, or longer for a stronger flavour.
Tartare Mixture
- Mash the black garlic with 1/5 tsp sesame oil until smooth.
- Add the tare sauce and mayonnaise, mixing until well combined.
- Toss the diced beef, pickled daikon (drained), and scallion whites in this dressing until the beef is well-marinated. Season with salt to taste.
Assembly
- Using a ring mold, pack the beef tartare mixture onto your preferred plate.
- Lightly torch the outside of the tartare to add a smoky finish.
- Grate the cured egg yolk over the top using a microplane, treating it like a finishing salt.
- Garnish with a dusting of bonito flakes and sliced scallion greens.
Serving
Serve the tartare with your choice of accompaniment. We recommend kettle chips, rice chips, or toasted bread.
