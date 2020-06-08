Ottawa surpasses 2,000 coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,000 people in Ottawa have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the local public health unit says.

There were 2,004 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the city as of Sunday, according to Ottawa Public Health, six more than the day before.

Most cases — 83 per cent — are now considered resolved.

And 252 people in Ottawa have died as result of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

There are 31 Ottawa residents currently hospitalized with the virus and 13 ongoing outbreaks in institutions such as hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care homes.

The past few days have seen outbreaks end at the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter, the Queensway Carleton Hospital, the Résidence Élisabeth Bruyère and the Empress Kanata retirement home.

Ottawa Public Health’s dashboard tracking key metrics in the capital’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic still lists the city’s status as “orange,” with moderate levels of testing and hospital capacity.

Some criticized Ottawa Public Health’s response to Friday’s solidarity march against racism and police brutality, which saw thousands gather together in the downtown core in protest.

Public health officials gave recommendations for how best to safely protest amid a pandemic but did not issue statements condemning the demonstration, noting that racialized groups often face poorer physical and mental health outcomes.

A Public Health Ontario report last month identified that the most ethno-culturally diverse neighbourhoods in the province experience disproportionately higher rates of COVID-19.

The local public health unit said it’s begun working with partners such as the Ottawa Local Immigration Partnership to collect race and ethnicity data to develop a better understanding of barriers in the health-care system facing racialized groups in the city.

Ottawa Public Health encouraged anyone that develops symptoms after attending last week’s protest to get tested, though any associated spike in cases could take weeks to register in the local COVID-19 data.

