Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new death as active case total continues to drop

Nova Scotia is reporting one new death connected to novel coronavirus on Thursday and no new cases.

In a news release, the province said the death involved a man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions in the central zone.

He was not a resident of a long-term care home.

“My thoughts are with those who are mourning the loss of a loved one today,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “I recognize the public health measures make it difficult for families and friends to grieve.

“We must remain vigilant and continue to support our neighbours as our province begins the work to recover from COVID-19.”

The province is reporting three additional recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to two.

However, the province is also reporting that there are three active cases in hospital and four active cases connected to the outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

The province has previously said the reporting periods for the provincial data and Northwood data are different. On Wednesday, Dr. Robert Strang said public health does not plan to report active cases any time soon as the number is “essentially zero” and there’s “nothing really robustly to add.”

There have now been 61 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, 53 of which occurred at Northwood.

To date, Nova Scotia has 43,911 negative test results, 1,058 positive COVID-19 test results and 61 deaths.

There will not be a COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday.