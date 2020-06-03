Coronavirus: N.S. active case total remains at 5 after province reports 1 new case, recovery

There are still five active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia after the province reported one new case and one new recovery on Wednesday.
The new case was identified in Nova Scotia’s eastern health zone.
The total number of cases identified by health zone is as follows:
- Central: 907
- Western: 54
- Northern: 45
- Eastern: 52
In a news release Wednesday, the province said there are currently three residents and two staff active cases at Northwood Manor in Halifax.
To date, Nova Scotia has 43,340 negative test results, 1,058 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths.
Three individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in an intensive care unit. There were five in hospital and two in ICU on Tuesday.
The province continues to ask anyone with one of the following symptoms to visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:
- fever (i.e. chills, sweats)
- cough or worsening of a previous cough
- sore throat
- headache
- shortness of breath
- muscle aches
- sneezing
- nasal congestion/runny nose
- hoarse voice
- diarrhea
- unusual fatigue
- loss of sense of smell or taste
- red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause
