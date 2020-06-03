Coronavirus: N.S. active case total remains at 5 after province reports 1 new case, recovery

Send this page to someone via email

There are still five active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia after the province reported one new case and one new recovery on Wednesday.

The new case was identified in Nova Scotia’s eastern health zone.

⚠️Nova Scotia #COVID19 numbers for WEDNESDAY:

• 0 new deaths (60 total)

• 1 new case (1,058 total)

• 993 recoveries (+1)

• 5 active cases (-)

• 5 active cases at Northwood (3 residents, 2 staff)

• 3 in hospital (-2)

• 1 in ICU (-1)

— Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 3, 2020

The total number of cases identified by health zone is as follows:

Central: 907

Western: 54

Northern: 45

Eastern: 52

As of Wednesday, June 3, there are five active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Authority

In a news release Wednesday, the province said there are currently three residents and two staff active cases at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

To date, Nova Scotia has 43,340 negative test results, 1,058 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths.

Three individuals are currently in hospital, one of those in an intensive care unit. There were five in hospital and two in ICU on Tuesday.

The province continues to ask anyone with one of the following symptoms to visit https://811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Nova Scotia will be holding a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 3 p.m.