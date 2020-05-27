Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans Wednesday on latest coronavirus measures

Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
While a topic wasn’t given, it’s presumed the premier will talk about the latest coronavirus measures in the province.
There are outstanding questions on when a date will be confirmed for Phase 2 of the province’s reopening strategy, and on how the federal government’s $120 million top-up for essential workers will be distributed.
On Tuesday, Manitoba health officials said the province had recorded no new cases.
