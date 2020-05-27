Menu

Economy

Premier Brian Pallister to update Manitobans Wednesday on latest coronavirus measures

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 10:40 am
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. The Manitoba government is sending out another round of $200 cheques to help people deal with the economic consequences of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. The Manitoba government is sending out another round of $200 cheques to help people deal with the economic consequences of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Premier Brian Pallister has called a press conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

While a topic wasn’t given, it’s presumed the premier will talk about the latest coronavirus measures in the province.

READ MORE: No new Manitoba COVID-19 cases Monday, date for Phase 2 reopening expected this week

There are outstanding questions on when a date will be confirmed for Phase 2 of the province’s reopening strategy, and on how the federal government’s $120 million top-up for essential workers will be distributed.

On Tuesday, Manitoba health officials said the province had recorded no new cases.

